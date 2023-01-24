Princess Eugenie's Sweet Announcement Confirms She's Expanding Her Family

Princess Eugenie — who holds down a full-time job as the director of an art gallery called Hauser & Wirth in London — is also a philanthropist, supporting many nonprofits including Anti-Slavery International, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Elephant Family (via Town & Country). This service and justice-oriented spirit is one that she wishes to pass down to her son.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum just before her pregnancy announcement, Eugenie said, "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them . . . Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life" (via Metro). She continued in the video, "Now, all I think about is what happens to rising sea levels and the communities that are on the beaches who depend solely on the sea. As well as what August can do about it in the future and what his education will be. So at home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible to have no plastic, and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."