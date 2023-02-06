Valentine's Day Gifts That Should Throw Up Some Red Flags - Exclusive

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we are getting ready to celebrate in style. From heart-shaped decorations to red and pink Valentine's Day-inspired looks, it's easy to fall in love this February 14.

But the romantic holiday we know today wasn't always filled with candy hearts and baby cupids. Truthfully, Valentine's Day started as an ancient Roman fertility festival called Lupercalia. Yep, you read that right — fertility festival. According to Britannica, Lupercalia began with a ritualistic animal sacrifice, followed by a grand feast, and ended with Luperci priests running around naked in hopes of whipping young women who would later be deemed fertile. We're not sure that Hallmark makes a card for that kind of thing anymore.

While we have strayed far from the origins of the holiday, Valentine's Day is still celebrated by more than half of all consumers around the world. The National Retail Federation estimates that spending will reach $26 billion this Valentine's Day, with an average spending of $192.80 per person.

Before you shell out the big bucks to impress your Valentine, consider which gifts will wow your sweetie, and which ones send the wrong message. The List conducted an exclusive interview with relationship expert Nicole Moore of Love Works Method, to figure out once and for all which gifts are total red flags this Valentine's Day.