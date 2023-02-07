The Glass French Manicure Remixes A Classic And Ups The Drama

As fashion, hair, and makeup trends evolve, there is one category of beauty that remains ahead of the rest — nails. Our nails are a blank canvas on which to let our inner-most creative expression shine, and as such, new nail trends pop up what feels like almost every day. But perhaps you're looking for a trend that you can commit to on a longer-term basis, without sacrificing the cool factor of a new style. We've found a remix of a classic that checks both of those boxes.

Enter the glass French manicure.

Adding to the arsenal of modern French manicures, where the classic features opaque pink and white shades to complete the look, the glass French manicure features a clear tip to the nail, as though it appears by magic. This look adds subtle length, and matches with anything, just like the traditional version, and also shares some features with the invisible French manicure look.

But if the completely clear look is not for you, you can also add a coat of translucent color for a gorgeous "stained glass" look, add gems, or embed nail-sized flowers or cut-outs within the nail. Here are a few examples we loved.