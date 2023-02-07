Kate Middleton's New Project Seen As Her Chance To Make 'Generational Change'

As the future queen, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a huge platform that gives her the tools to do good in whatever way she chooses. Per Express, the "Shaping Us" campaign shows the world that Kate knows exactly where her priorities lie: in supporting childhood development and helping to equip parents with the tools they need to help their young children grow. Early childhood development has always been vital, but Kate calls the cause "more important than ever."

In a speech, Kate explained, "It is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults." While the campaign's focus is to support young children, it's evident that Kate aims to help folks at a young age to ultimately shape the future. Her goal is to "make a huge difference to generations to come."

In a recent interview with radio host Roman Kemp, Kate admitted that parenting is difficult, and parents must understand the importance of being there for their children. She said, "It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. It's just making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them, and that comes from the adults in their lives."

Ultimately, Kate believes that "love goes a long way," and we have a feeling that Shaping Us will, too.