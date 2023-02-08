Vail Bloom Opens Up About Her Long-Awaited Return To The Young And The Restless

Heather Stevens has been involved in much intrigue as assistant district attorney on "The Young and the Restless." Not only was she shocked to learn that her father was the charming Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and not the abusive Dr. Robert Lynch (Terrance McNally), but one of her biggest cases involved sending Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) up the river for murder (via Soaps In Depth). However, Victor was innocent and ensured that Heather was fired for her actions. Fortunately, she figured out who the real murderer was, solved the case, and got her job back.

Heather went on to have a romance with artist Daniel Romalotti, Jr. (Michael Graziadei). The couple, and Daniel's daughter Lucy, moved to Georgia in 2016, but Daniel recently returned to Genoa City. He has reconnected with his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and father, Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), revealing that his jealousy of Heather's successful career caused a rift between them, per Soaps Spoilers. Now developing a video game with his parents' help, Daniel is holding out hope that he and Heather will one day reconnect.

Actress Vail Bloom began playing the role of Heather in 2007 but was subsequently recast with Eden Riegel in 2010 and, later, Jennifer Landon in 2012. Now that it has been revealed that Heather and Lucy are returning to "Y&R," Bloom is reprising her role.