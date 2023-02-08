Newly Released Letters From Princess Diana Uncover Optimism Just Months Before She Died

The year 1997 had many big headlines. The NASA Pathfinder landed on Mars and O.J. Simpson was found guilty. But quite possibly the biggest thing to occur that year was the death of Princess Diana. Her death sent a ripple of shock across the entire world as the news was released of her perishing in a car crash alongside then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed. And while we do know a lot about that unfortunate day, including her last words, per Today, there was a lot we didn't understand about the princess in her final days.

But now, per Vanity Fair, letters she had written to her dear friends Susie and Tarek Kassem before her death have been released and the contents of them are heartbreaking to say the least. One in particular, which was written just months before she died, gives us a glimpse into her mind leading up to her death — and it proves that Princess Diana was hopeful for a brighter future.