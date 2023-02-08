How Prince William Helps Kate Middleton Relax After A Long Day With The Kids

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a working mom, and a working royal. Last month, she introduced a new initiative which blends her passion for children and passion for service together in the "Shaping Us" campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness and commit to research about the crucial support children need before the age of five. Kate Middleton's new project has been seen as her chance to make generational change, but of course, initiating generational change while grabbing groceries for the kids and picking them up from school is no small feat.

Enter William, Prince of Wales. William, aside from committing to his royal duties as the next king of England, is also a husband and dad. Despite following in his father's footsteps, there is one way William allegedly wants to be completely different from his own father, which is to put his kids ahead of his work schedule. The Wales children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, experienced a big change after moving to Windsor from Kensington Palace last year, when William and Kate decided they wanted the kids to be closer to their grandmother. Working together as a team, Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising their children and reporting for royal duty in tandem.

But there is one special gesture Prince William makes for Kate to help her relax after a long day.