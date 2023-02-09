Days Of Our Lives' Martha Madison Shares Her Sexiest Salem Scene Just In Time For Valentine's Day

"Days of Our Lives" is full of romance and iconic supercouples. Over the decades, fans have grown accustomed to seeing their favorite pairings get intimate, and the actors seem to love the romantic storylines as much as the fans do. In honor of Valentine's Day, some cast members are opening up about their favorite love scenes over the years. Actor Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera on the soap opera, said that one of his favorite spicy scenes involved Chad attempting to seduce Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) in hopes of breaking up his relationship with Craig Wesley (Kevin Spirtas), per the show's Twitter account.

Of course, Chad was nervous about the plan but tried his best to go through with the hoax (via Soaps). While there are plenty of epic romantic moments shared between fan-favorite couples, this was one of the most entertaining. "OMG this was hilarious definitely my favorite too Billy!! He and Greg are magic together on #DaysofourLives," one fan tweeted of the spicy moment.

Meanwhile, "Days of Our Lives" actress Martha Madison (Belle Black) went in a much different direction with her pick for her favorite sexy moment on the sudser, and fans may be surprised by her partner in the scene.