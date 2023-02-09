Prince William And Kate Middleton Dodge Disgruntled Protestor During Royal Outing

After the publication of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales saw their popularity ratings take a tumble. In fact, everyone in the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saw their approval ratings drop in an Ipsos poll from January 2023. However, despite the drop, the Prince and Princess of Wales are still some of the most popular members of the royal family, with William at 61% favorability and his wife tying for second along with Anne, Princess Royal at 60% — Princess Anne has consistently been one of the hardest working members of the royal family. The royal family as a whole only dropped one favorability point since December, sitting at 53%.

Fans of William and Kate showed up outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall for the couple's first joint visit to Cornwall after having become the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall upon Queen Elizabeth's death. But it turns out that not everyone in the crowd was a fan, and the sole protestor who showed up was quickly and quietly dealt with by police, per Twitter.