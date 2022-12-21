Princess Anne Once Again Comes Out On Top For Earning This Royal Label

Time and again, Princess Anne has proved she's a force to be reckoned with. As noted by the royal family's website, Anne has been a working royal since she was 18. In between royal duties, during the 1970s, Anne won gold and silver medals at equestrian events in the European Eventing Championships and competed with the 1976 British equestrian team, becoming the first royal Olympian, per The Telegraph.

Anne also showed her grit during a terrifying attempted kidnapping in 1974. As reported by the BBC, besides telling the kidnapper that it was not "bloody likely" she would come with him and that she didn't have the £2m he wanted, Anne got angry. "I nearly lost my temper with him, but I knew that if I did, I should hit him and he would shoot me," she wrote at the time.

More recently, the Princess Royal has earned respect from royal fans following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II when she accompanied her mother's coffin to Edinburgh and walked behind it with her siblings during the funeral procession, per The New York Times. A few days later, Anne was back at work, visiting Portsmouth Naval Base. Weeks later, Anne was in the U.S. for an overseas tour (via Tatler).

Anne takes her work seriously, and, while she is only 16th in line for the throne, this senior royal just earned the distinction of being No. 1 in a different part of royal life.