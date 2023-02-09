Camilla Might Get A New Title After King Charles' Coronation
Life for the British royal family shifted following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Losing both a beloved family member and the country's longest-reigning monarch was a shift the whole world needed time to reflect on. "Queen Elizabeth and the 1,000-year-old institution she embodied offered continuity and reassurance in a rapidly changing world," Brooke Newman, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, shared.
The queen was a beloved monarch, and when her son, King Charles III, immediately took the throne following her passing, there was pressure for him to fill his famous mother's shoes. Some were hopeful that the 74-year-old ruler would pass the crown down to his son, William, Prince of Wales, but that was not the path he chose to take (per Reader's Digest).
Now, we are just a few months away from King Charles' coronation, and he will not be the only member of the royal family to see a title change. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title of queen consort before Elizabeth's passing. She may receive yet another new title following Charles' big day.
Consort may be dropped from Camilla's title
King Charles III will officially be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey (via the BBC). Although he took over as ruler instantly following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the elaborate ceremony comes months after the death of a monarch. The ceremony is more religious than anything else, with the Church of England making the changes needed to formally recognize Charles as its leader. Since the ceremony is symbolic, it isn't necessary for the ruler on the throne to have a coronation. King Edward VIII went without the formal ceremony.
Since Charles is opting to have a coronation, there may be a new title in store for his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort. Prior to her death, Elizabeth shared, "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service" (via Hello! Magazine).
Following the coronation, there is a highly-likely chance that Camilla will simply be referred to as Queen Camilla rather than the lengthy Camilla, Queen Consort.
Camilla's duties will remain the same
Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, may be known as Queen Camilla following the coronation of her husband, King Charles III. However, this title was not guaranteed to her when she originally tied the knot (via Reader's Digest). Following the wedding, the royal family assured the public that when Charles took the throne, Camilla would be considered princess consort, not queen consort. While this may have been a knee-jerk reaction to the very public affair the couple shared while Charles was still married to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II changed her mind on the subject before she passed away.
While Camilla may be called queen after the coronation, it's important to note that simply having the title does not come mean she takes on the same responsibilities Elizabeth had. The rights and privileges of a queen who gains the title through heredity are much different than those of a consort. This title is an honor, and while Camilla will continue to do her current royal duties, she will not have to take on any new responsibilities following the coronation.
This is not the first time a title change came after the important ceremony. According to Hello! Magazine, Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth, received the title when her husband, King George was crowned. However, after his passing, she was referred to as the queen mother when her daughter took the throne, so as not to confuse the public.