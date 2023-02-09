Camilla Might Get A New Title After King Charles' Coronation

Life for the British royal family shifted following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Losing both a beloved family member and the country's longest-reigning monarch was a shift the whole world needed time to reflect on. "Queen Elizabeth and the 1,000-year-old institution she embodied offered continuity and reassurance in a rapidly changing world," Brooke Newman, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, shared.

The queen was a beloved monarch, and when her son, King Charles III, immediately took the throne following her passing, there was pressure for him to fill his famous mother's shoes. Some were hopeful that the 74-year-old ruler would pass the crown down to his son, William, Prince of Wales, but that was not the path he chose to take (per Reader's Digest).

Now, we are just a few months away from King Charles' coronation, and he will not be the only member of the royal family to see a title change. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title of queen consort before Elizabeth's passing. She may receive yet another new title following Charles' big day.