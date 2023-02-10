Lindsay Arnold Is Leaving Days Of Our Lives And Allie Horton Behind
"Days of Our Lives" is full of legacy characters who have been born to fan-favorite Salemites and iconic super couples. One of those legacy characters is Allie Horton. Allie was born to beloved pairing Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), per Soap Central. In 2020, Allie was aged and returned to Salem with actor Lindsay Arnold in the role. Allie returned with a lot of drama surrounding her life — she was pregnant and had been sexually assaulted. Eventually, her attacker was identified as Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) and she began to heal.
Following the birth of her son, Allie began to explore her sexuality and declared herself bisexual. She had a serious relationship with Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) but fell head over heels in love with her best friend, Chanel DuPree (Raven Bowens). However, because Chanel was previously married to Allie's twin brother, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), a love triangle ensued (via Soaps in Depth).
Allie's storyline has revolved around her relationship with Chanel and the tension between her and Johnny. Now, it seems that Allie's had enough of Salem and she's ready to leave town following the problems that she and Chanel have been having.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Allie Horton is set to leave Salem
After more than two years in Salem, Lindsay Arnold is saying goodbye to "Days of Our Lives." According to Soap Opera News, Arnold will soon be leaving the Peacock soap opera following Allie making a huge decision regarding her future in an upcoming episode. It seems that Arnold has already finished filming, meaning fans will see Allie leave Salem in the very near future, per Soaps. Of course, many fans are sad to see Arnold leave the role, and are hoping that she may eventually return in the future.
"The seemingly out-of-the-blue disintegration of the #Challie relationship makes a lot more sense now, knowing it's setting up an exit, timed to the end of a contract cycle. I will be sorry to see her go, though," one fan tweeted of Arnold's departure. "And another Horton bites the dust! They need to bring more Hortons on not get rid of them. What was once the main core family now has barely any ties to the show," another stated. "I knew this was coming and still so bummed. She's one of the best younger actors on the show in years. Hope she returns in the coming year," someone else commented.
Actors leaving the sudser is nothing new, and many tend to return. So holding out hope for Arnold's return likely isn't a lost cause.