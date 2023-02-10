Lindsay Arnold Is Leaving Days Of Our Lives And Allie Horton Behind

"Days of Our Lives" is full of legacy characters who have been born to fan-favorite Salemites and iconic super couples. One of those legacy characters is Allie Horton. Allie was born to beloved pairing Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), per Soap Central. In 2020, Allie was aged and returned to Salem with actor Lindsay Arnold in the role. Allie returned with a lot of drama surrounding her life — she was pregnant and had been sexually assaulted. Eventually, her attacker was identified as Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) and she began to heal.

Following the birth of her son, Allie began to explore her sexuality and declared herself bisexual. She had a serious relationship with Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) but fell head over heels in love with her best friend, Chanel DuPree (Raven Bowens). However, because Chanel was previously married to Allie's twin brother, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), a love triangle ensued (via Soaps in Depth).

Allie's storyline has revolved around her relationship with Chanel and the tension between her and Johnny. Now, it seems that Allie's had enough of Salem and she's ready to leave town following the problems that she and Chanel have been having.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).