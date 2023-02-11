Queen Camilla Promises To Pass Along Adorable Invite For Princess Charlotte From Young Royal Fan

As an advocate for victims of domestic violence, Queen consort Camilla has made numerous visits to locations that support a cause that's close to her heart. For her first official outing as queen consort, Camilla visited healthcare workers and patients at a hospital that helps victims of domestic violence. On February 9, she attended an anniversary event at the STORM Family Center, per the royal family's website. Founded in 2004 by Marie Hanson, MBE, STORM stands for Support, Trust, Opportunity, Rebuilding, and Motivation.

During the visit, Camilla cut an anniversary cake and participated in a group art project. According to Hello!, she used a paint pen to add her own flourishes and sign CR, her royal initials. As reported by the Daily Mail, Camilla also took time to speak to all the survivors present who had relied on the charity's services. When one woman started to cry as she told her story, Camilla replied sympathetically, "Don't worry, we will all cry with you." She complimented the women who had come to STORM for support and later became volunteers at the center. In addition, the queen consort took time to chat with other attendees at the event, including one young fan who had a very special message for Princess Charlotte.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.