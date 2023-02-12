Brittany Mahomes' Spicy Super Bowl Fit Proves Burnt Orange Is 2023's Trendiest Color
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs went to the Super Bowl was in 2021, and in the meantime, a lot has happened for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He and his longtime partner Brittany Matthews got married in Hawaii in early 2022, according to The Knot. They have also doubled the size of their family; their daughter was born a couple weeks after the 2021 Super Bowl, and their son was born in November 2022, per People. Mahomes also picked up his second NFL MVP award in 2023. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, saying, "To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," as reported by People.
His family is supporting him in Arizona for the Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl 57. And Brittany is rocking a two-piece outfit in a reddish, burnt orange hue that both echoes the Chiefs' colors — red and gold — and is one of 2023's most stylish colors.
Brittany Mahomes chose her outfit for its comfort and style
Brittany Mahomes posted a picture of her midriff-baring Super Bowl outfit on Twitter with the caption "Let's get it." The deep burnt orange outfit is perfect for Arizona weather, and on her Instagram story, Brittany described her outfit as "cute and simple and comfy." It's also one of 2023's hottest colors. Burnt orange is set to be the color of the summer for 2023. Deep, almost-jewel toned oranges have shown up on runways for 2023 collections, via Vogue Runway. And the color is fitting for the wife of one of the Super Bowl quarterbacks. Fashionista describes it as "a heated gregarious orange tone both spontaneous and self-assured." Brittany paired her outfit with off-white pointed toe heels, but acknowledged on her Instagram story that she was bringing along flats to change into.
The color is also set to be a popular one in home decor. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, told Veranda that deep orange and red colors are able to "energize and lift our spirits."