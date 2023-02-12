Brittany Mahomes' Spicy Super Bowl Fit Proves Burnt Orange Is 2023's Trendiest Color

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs went to the Super Bowl was in 2021, and in the meantime, a lot has happened for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He and his longtime partner Brittany Matthews got married in Hawaii in early 2022, according to The Knot. They have also doubled the size of their family; their daughter was born a couple weeks after the 2021 Super Bowl, and their son was born in November 2022, per People. Mahomes also picked up his second NFL MVP award in 2023. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, saying, "To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," as reported by People.

His family is supporting him in Arizona for the Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl 57. And Brittany is rocking a two-piece outfit in a reddish, burnt orange hue that both echoes the Chiefs' colors — red and gold — and is one of 2023's most stylish colors.