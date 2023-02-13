Queen Camilla Cancels Her Valentine's Day Plans Amid Illness
Many people close to the royals think Queen Camilla will be different than other consorts before her. Consequently, in the months leading up to the coronation of her husband, King Charles, Camilla is making plenty of appearances to start setting the tone for her time as queen consort.
Camilla had a packed schedule of appearances planned for this week and a Valentine's day full of visits with the public, rather than a romantic date with her royal hubby. Camilla was first scheduled to appear at the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday, February 14, for the school's centenary celebration. She then planned to head to a library located in Telford, Shropshire, where she would be showing appreciation to outreach and voluntary groups for the contributions they've made.
Unfortunately, Queen Camilla won't be making her Valentine's Day visits as planned, however, and the real reason behind the unfortunate cancellations has only just been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla is diagnosed with COVID-19
Queen Camilla cancelled her Valentine's Day plans due to what Buckingham Palace called "seasonal illness." "Seasonal illness" is a way of referring to a normal cold and cough. However, a new statement put out by Buckingham Palace on Monday, February 13th confirmed that Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement read (via the Wimbledon Times), "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."
While Camilla had originally hoped to return to her Wednesday plans after her day of rest on Tuesday, this will no longer be in the cards. As a result, she and King Charles III will no longer be spending Wednesday hosting a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the anniversary of "The Reading Room," Camilla's online book club. Camilla reportedly plans to postpone all of the engagements that she'll be missing as a result of her illness.
We're all wishing the queen a swift and easy recovery.