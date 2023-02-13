Queen Camilla Cancels Her Valentine's Day Plans Amid Illness

Many people close to the royals think Queen Camilla will be different than other consorts before her. Consequently, in the months leading up to the coronation of her husband, King Charles, Camilla is making plenty of appearances to start setting the tone for her time as queen consort.

Camilla had a packed schedule of appearances planned for this week and a Valentine's day full of visits with the public, rather than a romantic date with her royal hubby. Camilla was first scheduled to appear at the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday, February 14, for the school's centenary celebration. She then planned to head to a library located in Telford, Shropshire, where she would be showing appreciation to outreach and voluntary groups for the contributions they've made.

Unfortunately, Queen Camilla won't be making her Valentine's Day visits as planned, however, and the real reason behind the unfortunate cancellations has only just been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.