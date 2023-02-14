The Bold And The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Predicts What Could Go Wrong With Sheila's Latest Plans

For over 30 years, the diabolical Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been one of the most cunning characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Having committed countless crimes over the decades, Sheila often manages to escape punishment by the authorities. This time around — after shooting her son John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and his wife Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood), leaving them for dead — Sheila was not prosecuted by the court. While in hiding after faking her own death, she stayed with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and would sneak out every so often in disguise. While out and about, Sheila happened to strike up a friendship with the ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and the two fell in love.

Recently, Sheila was captured, and Steffy and Finn planned to testify about the shooting, but Bill stepped in to stop them. Years ago, Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo) believed that Bill had taken advantage of her daughter, Steffy. She went to his house to confront him, found his gun, and shot him in the back. Bill survived, and Taylor eventually confessed that she was the culprit. At the time, Bill agreed to stay silent, but in the present, he used the information to blackmail Steffy and Finn. If Sheila goes to prison, so will Taylor. The traumatized couple had no choice but to acquiesce, and Sheila is once again a free woman, now living with her new love, Bill.

Kimberlin Brown shared some interesting thoughts about how Sheila's current plans could go sideways.