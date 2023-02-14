Newly-Minted King Charles Coins Have A Special Hidden Detail

The Royal Mint has officially unveiled King Charles III's new coins. The coins, worth £5 Crown and 50 pence, are the first coins to feature the new King's portrait, and they've been revealed just in time for King Charles' coronation, three months ahead of the historic event. According to the Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Mint, Anne Jessopp, "The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the Monarch's effigy for over 1,100 years, and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III."

Of course, the coins, designed by Martin Jennings, bear a striking resemblance to the King. Jennings says, "It is a privilege to sculpt the first official effigy of His Majesty and to receive his personal approval for the design. The portrait was sculpted from a photograph of The King, and was inspired by the iconic effigies that have graced Britain's coins over the centuries. It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come."

It's clear that Jennings took his duty to design these historic coins very seriously. Yet, there may be more to this portrait of the King than meets the eye. Some believe that there's a hidden message in the image of Charles, and you may be surprised to find out what that message is, as well as where it's hidden.