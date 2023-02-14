The Young And The Restless Star Jason Canela Is A Brand-New Dad
Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela) and his brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) got into quite a bit of relationship drama on "The Young and the Restless." Arturo's wife, Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez), also arrived in Genoa City and stirred up some trouble for the brothers. While Canela left his role in 2019, Vilasuso remained, though his beloved character was sadly killed in a car accident in 2022. Arturo has continued making brief appearances on-screen, particularly after Rey's death. Outside of "Y&R," Canela has also been busy working on the show "The Rookie" and the film "Always Be My Maybe." The versatile actor has even extended his talent into doing voiceover work on video games such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Far Cry 6."
Canela and his wife, model Janaina Reis, had a small intimate wedding ceremony in 2020, and the actor told Soap Opera Digest that they were looking forward to having children. In August 2022, Reis and Canela shared some exciting family news by posting some cute selfies on social media. The photos depicted Janaina excitedly holding positive pregnancy tests while Jason had increasingly shocked expressions on his face. The model shared that she went through nearly 24 tests, writing, "It looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023. We already love you so much and feel so blessed to be your parents, our sweet little one."
Now, the happy moment has arrived.
Jason Canela shares his exciting family news
On February 13, Jason Canela posted pictures and videos of himself, his wife, and their newborn daughter on Instagram. He touchingly wrote, "Words cannot describe this feeling. Thank you @janaarc for being so divinely strong, watching you give birth to our Jovie Rose just the way we envisioned was nothing short of a miraculous blessing." The actor added, "Thank you to all of our friends and family that have showered us with so much love these last 9 months. I can't to just be there for every single moment of my baby girl's life, thank you God for it all!"
The post warmed the hearts of fans everywhere, who offered their congratulations. One fan responded, "Omg BEST FEELING! Welcome to the world Jovie! You are such a princess." Another replied, "So many blessings to you both papa bear. You're going to be an incredible father. So much love to the Canelas." The deluge of love included other fellow soap opera stars. Friend and current "Days of Our Lives" star Zach Tinker — who previously played Fenmore Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless" — responded with, "LETS GO DUDE CONGRATS." Rock star and "General Hospital" alum Ricky Martin wrote, "So happy for you both. Congratulations."
We're glad to see that the happy couple has welcomed their new member of the family!