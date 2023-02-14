The Young And The Restless Star Jason Canela Is A Brand-New Dad

Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela) and his brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) got into quite a bit of relationship drama on "The Young and the Restless." Arturo's wife, Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez), also arrived in Genoa City and stirred up some trouble for the brothers. While Canela left his role in 2019, Vilasuso remained, though his beloved character was sadly killed in a car accident in 2022. Arturo has continued making brief appearances on-screen, particularly after Rey's death. Outside of "Y&R," Canela has also been busy working on the show "The Rookie" and the film "Always Be My Maybe." The versatile actor has even extended his talent into doing voiceover work on video games such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Far Cry 6."

Canela and his wife, model Janaina Reis, had a small intimate wedding ceremony in 2020, and the actor told Soap Opera Digest that they were looking forward to having children. In August 2022, Reis and Canela shared some exciting family news by posting some cute selfies on social media. The photos depicted Janaina excitedly holding positive pregnancy tests while Jason had increasingly shocked expressions on his face. The model shared that she went through nearly 24 tests, writing, "It looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023. We already love you so much and feel so blessed to be your parents, our sweet little one."

Now, the happy moment has arrived.