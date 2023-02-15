Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Proves Her Allegiance To Jinger Amid Rumors Of Family Estrangement

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently released her new memoir, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," where she shares personal moments from her strict religious upbringing. She told Good Morning America that though she does not have enough knowledge of cults to truly say, she believes the religion she was raised in is cult-like, as it is hard to leave. However, she was able to break free from it and form her own spiritual views.

Because the book discusses her spiritual journey, there were concerns that her explosive memoir could end her relationship with her family, as it debunks many of the religious teachings they raised her in. Jinger got real about writing her book, and exclusively told The List, "I had started writing some, and then I shared with my family that I was planning on writing this book. I have done that from the start of since I've been married. Differences we've had, we've discussed and talked about." She added, " A lot of times, you agree to disagree, and I'm like, "Okay, we can have different perspectives on things." I did share with them that I was going to be writing this book."

She has not revealed whether or not her family has struggled with her memoir, but it seems that some members of the brood are supporting Jinger. Recently, her sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth proved she may not be estranged from the Vuolos after all.