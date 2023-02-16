General Hospital Fans Can't Get Enough Of Trina, Spencer, And Stella

When Curtis Ashford's (Donnell Turner) aunt Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) came to Port Charles in 2017, she constantly meddled in his affairs. She almost caused Curtis' impending wedding to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) to stall because she had tampered with his divorce from police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). That was resolved and the wedding was set. However, the clever aunt Stella realized Jordan seemed to be keeping a secret about Curtis and Portia. Jordan finally admitted that she suspected Curtis was the father of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) — Portia's ex-husband.

Aunt Stella was supposed to officiate the wedding, but at the last minute got Laura Collins (Genie Francis) to do it, claiming she was sick. Concerned for Stella, Trina and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) left the wedding and went to her place to see if she was all right. Finding no signs of someone being sick, Trina suspected that something else was up and pressed Stella to explain why she couldn't attend the wedding. Stella danced around the issue, stating that as much as she wanted to be there, her conscience wouldn't let her. After Trina further interrogated Stella for clarification, the aunt's final answer was that Portia had something she needed to tell Curtis and Trina, but it wasn't her place to say anything further.

The intense scene is only the beginning of the secret coming out, and fans excitedly discussed it on social media.