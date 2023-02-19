The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Explains Surprising Separation From Wife Of 10 Years
Scott Clifton has been acting since he was a teenager, and has been on such shows as "Roswell" and "Judging Amy." Clifton is also a talented musician, having taught himself how to play guitar, and has become a prolific songwriter. But music had to briefly take a back seat when he became a soap opera star playing Dillon Quartermaine on "General Hospital." He received three Daytime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the Quartermaine scion, for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and would later go on receive another nomination for playing Schuyler Joplin on "One Life to Live." But it was his most recent role as Liam Spencer — son of the ruthless businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) — on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that would get him not only two other nominations, but three Emmy wins.
On October 20, 2012, Clifton married his fiancée, Nicole Lampson. The wedding was spur of the moment as he tweeted to her, "Hey @NicoleLampson, I'm feeling spontaneous ... Want to get married today?" The intimate wedding was attended by friends and family, as well as several "B&B" co-stars including Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), and Adam Gregory (then Thomas Forrester). In 2016, the couple welcomed a son, Ford.
Sadly, Clifton had some bad news to share with fans recently.
Clifton explains a major change in his life
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Scott Clifton sent a heartbreaking statement to Soap Opera Digest explaining a major change in his life. "My wife Nikki and I have decided to separate," he said, adding, "Actually, we have been separated for some time now. She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant." Clifton went on to explain that this turn of events, "has only deepened the love and respect we have for one another." He stated that they made the decision because they were committed to ensuring that each other is happy, and that it was an effort to give the best life they could to their son, Ford.
Clifton ended the statement by saying, "We are grateful for everyone's support and ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate whatever the future may hold." While Clifton has chosen to keep the details of their breakup confidential, he still continues to interact with his fans on social media. Not only has he shared videos, photos, and his musical talent on Instagram, he also talks shop on his Twitter page, and even has a second Twitter account in which he shares his existential musings.