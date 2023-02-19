The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Explains Surprising Separation From Wife Of 10 Years

Scott Clifton has been acting since he was a teenager, and has been on such shows as "Roswell" and "Judging Amy." Clifton is also a talented musician, having taught himself how to play guitar, and has become a prolific songwriter. But music had to briefly take a back seat when he became a soap opera star playing Dillon Quartermaine on "General Hospital." He received three Daytime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the Quartermaine scion, for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and would later go on receive another nomination for playing Schuyler Joplin on "One Life to Live." But it was his most recent role as Liam Spencer — son of the ruthless businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) — on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that would get him not only two other nominations, but three Emmy wins.

On October 20, 2012, Clifton married his fiancée, Nicole Lampson. The wedding was spur of the moment as he tweeted to her, "Hey @NicoleLampson, I'm feeling spontaneous ... Want to get married today?" The intimate wedding was attended by friends and family, as well as several "B&B" co-stars including Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), and Adam Gregory (then Thomas Forrester). In 2016, the couple welcomed a son, Ford.

Sadly, Clifton had some bad news to share with fans recently.