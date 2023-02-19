Who Is Tom Sizemore's Ex-Wife Bold And The Beautiful Star, Maeve Quinlan?

This article mentions domestic violence.

Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in "Saving Private Ryan," has suffered a brain aneurysm and is in "critical condition," according to a representative (per Fox 11 Los Angeles). The 61-year-old actor's once renowned career peaked in the 1990s as a part of A-list casts in the films "Heat" and "Natural Born Killers." However, Sizemore started on a downward spiral after reportedly dealing with hard drugs, battery charges, and eventually bankruptcy, according to the Los Angeles Times. His reputation plummeted due to allegations of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct. Multiple rehab and jail stints filled Sizemore's years after his initial bout of success.

The actor's prognosis following his aneurysm is unknown. "He is in the hospital," Charles Lago, a representative of Sizemore, told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

With a life filled with scandals not unlike those of a soap opera, many are remembering Sizemore's ex-wife and "The Bold and the Beautiful" cast member Maeve Quinlan. Unlike her ex-husband, Quinlan's career has steadily risen following their split in the late '90s. What she's been up to in the meantime has been nothing short of impressive.