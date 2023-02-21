King Charles' Latest Plans To Slim Down The Monarchy Could Have Consequences For Harry And Meghan

In the run-up to King Charles III taking over from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, there was plenty of discussion about how the future king was planning to "modernize" the British monarchy. As a royal insider told Us Weekly at the time, Charles was adamant that any perceived freeloaders, or loose cannons, in their ranks would be cut off financially — particularly given the number of scandals his family endured in recent years, including Prince Andrew's heavily publicized sex abuse lawsuit.

The king was said to be working in tandem with his eldest son, Prince William, to ensure that they were on the same page moving forward. The duo had reportedly made "the big decision [of] making and creating a slimmed down monarchy," with the source confirming, "The way William and Charles see it, less people means less drama." Considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles in 2020, they wouldn't appear to be in the firing line for any proposed changes.

However, rumors have been circulating ever since Charles took the throne that he's preparing to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their remaining titles. And, according to one royal commentator, it may be happening sooner than they think, which could bring devastating consequences.