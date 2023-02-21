General Hospital's Jon Lindstrom Has Nothing But Praise For His Co-Stars

On "General Hospital," two equally intense storylines — the first about villains terrorizing Port Charles and the other about personal betrayal — are finally coming to a head. Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) has kept secret for 20 years that her just-married husband, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), could be the father of her daughter, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) rather than her ex-husband, Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews).

Just a short time after Curtis and Portia tied the knot, Trina learned that her mother was keeping a secret from them. She confronted Portia and the awful truth came out, jeopardizing Curtis and Portia's marriage. Meanwhile, serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and the homicidal Heather Webber (Alley Mills) escaped from the Shadybrook sanitarium. Heather was revealed to be the maniac plaguing the city known as The Hook. The duo also took their daughter, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) on a wild ride with them. The amnesiac and pregnant Esme doesn't recall all the evil things she's done and was one of the first suspects in the Hook murders.

Now the three are on Spoon Island and are holding Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) hostage, with a wounded Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) bleeding out from Heather's hook. The tension was running high as Esme's water broke, and the police tried desperately to find a way to subdue the villains without getting anyone killed. And, as it turns out, one of the actors was just as impressed as the fans.