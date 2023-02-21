Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Weary Of Sally Spectra

There's nothing more cliche in the world of daytime television than a love triangle. Soap operas frequently feature two individuals battling over the affection of a love-torn person caught in the middle. "The Young and the Restless" is no stranger to these entanglements, and they're currently in the midst of one that is picking up steam. Brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) are no strangers to fighting over the same woman. While they're currently in a sibling war over the heart of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), the Newman brothers have fought in many love triangles, namely their dramas involving Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan), and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

Sally was initially involved with Adam, working under him at Newman Media. However, when Adam felt like Sally's job was in jeopardy because of their involvement, he broke things off, leaving her a confused emotional wreck. For a while, Adam's decision helped keep Sally afloat at his family's company, but what Adam didn't expect was for Sally to move on quickly after their breakup. Not only did Sally become sexually involved with another man, but she slept with Adam's brother, Nick, and they had a secret affair for a while.

Eventually, their relationship was out in the open, but Sally's latest hurdle, an unexpected pregnancy, threatens to deepen the divide between the brothers. Fans are flocking to social media to express their frustration with Sally and the storyline as a whole.