General Hospital's Finola Hughes And James Patrick Stuart Dissect Their Favorite 'Vanna' Scenes

Former spy and international jewel thief, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), has been infatuated with superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) ever since they worked together at the World Security Bureau. Once considered the most dangerous and evil of the Cassadines, Valentin has softened over the years because of his love for his daughter, Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain). When he first came to Port Charles, Anna didn't know if she could trust him, given his criminal past. However, Valentin had proven himself, especially when he helped Anna deal with her villainous nephew, Peter August (Wes Ramsey).

Both have had issues with past relationships because the nature of the spy business requires them to keep secrets. Because of Anna and Valentin's past together, they've actually been able to open up to each other in a way that they couldn't when dating most other civilians. Valentin was eventually able to reveal to Anna that his uncle, the nefarious Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), had kidnapped Charlotte to blackmail Valentin into doing his bidding. Once all the cards were on the table — and Anna and Valentin swore to take down Victor — they had a long-awaited love scene. However, both candidly admitted that they would kill anyone, including each other, to protect their children.

This open, honest, and loving relationship has captured the hearts of fans who are clamoring for more Valentin and Anna — aka "Vanna" — adventures.