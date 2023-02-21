Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Admits How She Really Feels Playing A Recast Jennifer
Over the past few years, Cady McClain has wowed fans as Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives." The actor stepped into the role in 2020 when Melissa Reeves opted not to return to Salem during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was not only entrusted to play Jennifer, but also become one half of an epic supercouple with her on-screen husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).
McClain revealed to Soap Opera Digest that she was a bit overwhelmed to step into the shoes of such a beloved and established character. However, she did as much research as she could before making her Salem debut. McClain went on to reveal that she didn't want to try to be the same version of Jennifer that Reeves was. Instead, she put her own spin on the character and fans seemed to respond.
Soap opera viewers are notorious for despising recasts, but McClain embodied the role of Jennifer very well. In fact, she even earned an Emmy for her first portrayal of the legacy character, per Deadline. Recently, McClain got candid about her role as Jennifer and what it meant to step into the role that was held by Reeves for decades.
Cady McClain shares her thoughts on becoming Jennifer Horton
"Days of Our Lives" fans have enjoyed seeing Cady McClain in the role of Jennifer Horton in recent years. The actor has brought her own flair to the role. However, she does admit that Melissa Reeves opting not to return to the character did help ease her nerves about the recast. "I was lucky because she had chosen not to come in. It was her choice. It wasn't that she was getting fired or anything like that. But boy, it was a lot of pressure, I have to say. I did a lot of research to try to serve the character, the fans, and the character's history," McClain told TV Fanatic.
The soap star also admitted that she had to shed any fear she had about stepping into the iconic character and just do her best to bring Jennifer to life in her own special way, admitting that the fans will make their own decision about her portrayal no matter what. "I understand both sides: the comfort and familiarity of the character and the loss of a person who was playing that character for a long time," McClain added. Now that fans have grown accustomed to seeing McClain as Jennifer, she's become a valued member of the Salem family.