Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Admits How She Really Feels Playing A Recast Jennifer

Over the past few years, Cady McClain has wowed fans as Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives." The actor stepped into the role in 2020 when Melissa Reeves opted not to return to Salem during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was not only entrusted to play Jennifer, but also become one half of an epic supercouple with her on-screen husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

McClain revealed to Soap Opera Digest that she was a bit overwhelmed to step into the shoes of such a beloved and established character. However, she did as much research as she could before making her Salem debut. McClain went on to reveal that she didn't want to try to be the same version of Jennifer that Reeves was. Instead, she put her own spin on the character and fans seemed to respond.

Soap opera viewers are notorious for despising recasts, but McClain embodied the role of Jennifer very well. In fact, she even earned an Emmy for her first portrayal of the legacy character, per Deadline. Recently, McClain got candid about her role as Jennifer and what it meant to step into the role that was held by Reeves for decades.