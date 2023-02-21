Days Of Our Lives Fans Are Split On The Not-So-Dead Divas Otherworldly Plot
"Days of Our Lives" fans recently watched the beloved characters of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) grow sick and die due to the toxin that Orpheus exposed them to. Now, the three women have been stuck between heaven and hell as they battle for their eternal souls.
Things began to look bleak for the trio when they believed that they had reunited in heaven but discovered that they had been tricked into selling their souls to the devil himself. Of course, Marlena has a long history with the devil as she's been possessed multiple times. Eventually, Marlena made a deal with the devil that traded her soul for Kayla and Kate's souls (via Soap Opera Spy). Kayla and Kate couldn't let Marlena make that sacrifice, though, so they decided to fight for their souls so that they could spend eternity in heaven where they belong.
However, things may not be as they seem. The latest "Days of Our Lives" promo, posted to the soap's Twitter account, reveals that the three women aren't actually dead, although it does appear that their lives do hang in the balance.
Kate, Kayla, and Marlena learn they're not really dead
This week, "Days of Our Lives" viewers learned that Kate Roberts, Kayla Brady, and Marlena Evans aren't exactly dead. Although it seemed that they all passed away due to the toxin they were exposed to, the most recent promo for the soap opera reveals that the three women aren't fully dead. In the exciting clip, the three women are heard talking and they are very confused after being told that they're not really dead. However, it's clear that their consciousness isn't in their bodies either.
The promo cuts to a laboratory where Kate, Kayla, and Marlena's bodies are being kept cryogenically frozen. It appears that their bodies are being preserved until they can return to the land of the living. During the show's spin-off "Beyond Salem," fans watched as Megan Hathaway, who had been killed off on "DOOL," and Bo Brady were also revealed to be brought back to life in a similar way. Perhaps the three prisms will also be able to save the women's lives as well.
Of course, fans had plenty to say about the reveal. "I knew it. It's Megan that has them just like she had Bo come back to life," one fan tweeted. "I am so hooked on this storyline even if it's out of this world! So entertaining!" another commented. "I don't like this story line. At all," another wrote. It seems that fans are split about this supernatural and complicated storyline as it plays out.