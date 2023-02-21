Days Of Our Lives Fans Are Split On The Not-So-Dead Divas Otherworldly Plot

"Days of Our Lives" fans recently watched the beloved characters of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) grow sick and die due to the toxin that Orpheus exposed them to. Now, the three women have been stuck between heaven and hell as they battle for their eternal souls.

Things began to look bleak for the trio when they believed that they had reunited in heaven but discovered that they had been tricked into selling their souls to the devil himself. Of course, Marlena has a long history with the devil as she's been possessed multiple times. Eventually, Marlena made a deal with the devil that traded her soul for Kayla and Kate's souls (via Soap Opera Spy). Kayla and Kate couldn't let Marlena make that sacrifice, though, so they decided to fight for their souls so that they could spend eternity in heaven where they belong.

However, things may not be as they seem. The latest "Days of Our Lives" promo, posted to the soap's Twitter account, reveals that the three women aren't actually dead, although it does appear that their lives do hang in the balance.