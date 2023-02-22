Samantha Markle Has No Plans To Throw Out Her Lawsuit Against Meghan And Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been involved in a shocking number of lawsuits and it seems like they aren't catching a break when it comes to a lawsuit filed by the duchess' half-sister, Samantha Markle. Evidently, Samantha feels that Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been honest when discussing her in various interviews — namely their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Therefore, she filed a lawsuit against the Sussexes for "defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience," according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
Samantha's lawyers were quick to fire off a response to the lawsuit, saying that Meghan was simply expressing her recollections of her own childhood and her feelings about her relationship with Samantha — or lack thereof — TMZ reported. And while it may seem as though Meghan would be in the clear here based on her lawyer's argument, Samantha has no intention of going away quietly. In fact, during an interview with GBNews, Samantha pretty much doubled down on her claims against her half-sister.
Samantha Markle wants Meghan to set the record straight
GBNews asked Samantha Markle about the report that Meghan Markle was "obsessed" with the lawsuit that was filed against her. She told the outlet that she's not really surprised by the report, and added that she doesn't really take articles that use phrases like "sources say" to hold much value. If it was true, however, Samantha says, "it would be incredible arrogance, in my opinion, to be obsessed with the case and to not realize that I was horribly defamed . . . I doubt that she's 'obsessed,' whatever that means."
Samantha went on to say that she is pressing forward with the lawsuit and seemed to have a response for anyone who may think that a judge is already leaning in favor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. "To suggest that it's over or that it's going in her favor I think is presumptuous and false," she said, adding that she's hoping the case makes it to court. According to the New York Post, Samantha wants both Meghan and Prince Harry to testify on camera. She also wants her sister to set the record straight on the relationship Samantha claims they once had, she wants Meghan to confirm that neither King Charles III nor the last Queen Elizabeth II are racist, and she wants $75,000. Ultimately, Samantha's goal is to clear her name and she's willing to do whatever it takes to do so.