Samantha Markle Has No Plans To Throw Out Her Lawsuit Against Meghan And Prince Harry

GBNews asked Samantha Markle about the report that Meghan Markle was "obsessed" with the lawsuit that was filed against her. She told the outlet that she's not really surprised by the report, and added that she doesn't really take articles that use phrases like "sources say" to hold much value. If it was true, however, Samantha says, "it would be incredible arrogance, in my opinion, to be obsessed with the case and to not realize that I was horribly defamed . . . I doubt that she's 'obsessed,' whatever that means."

Samantha went on to say that she is pressing forward with the lawsuit and seemed to have a response for anyone who may think that a judge is already leaning in favor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. "To suggest that it's over or that it's going in her favor I think is presumptuous and false," she said, adding that she's hoping the case makes it to court. According to the New York Post, Samantha wants both Meghan and Prince Harry to testify on camera. She also wants her sister to set the record straight on the relationship Samantha claims they once had, she wants Meghan to confirm that neither King Charles III nor the last Queen Elizabeth II are racist, and she wants $75,000. Ultimately, Samantha's goal is to clear her name and she's willing to do whatever it takes to do so.