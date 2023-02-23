Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady In Waiting Has A New Gig After Being Ousted By Palace Scandal

It's no secret that the British royal institution has been accused of racism. When Harry and Meghan made their exit from the royal family, they shared with Oprah in that now-famous tell-all interview that the racism Meghan faced was part of their decision to step down from their royal duties.

So it was perhaps not shocking — but still deeply troubling and upsetting when the late Queen's former lady-in-waiting and longtime confidant, Lady Susan Hussey, chose to resign after making an upsetting, racist comment to a visitor to Buckingham Palace. Upon her arrival to the palace for a Violence Against Women and Girls event hosted by Camila, Queen Consort, Ngozi Fulani, founder of the nonprofit Sistah Space, was approached by Hussey. Hussey then proceeded to move Fulani's hair aside to inspect her badge. Hussey then proceeded to interrogate Fulani about where was "really" from.

Speaking with the Independent, Fulani said what transpired is "bigger than one individual. It's institutional racism." She continued, "I was in shock after it happened and anybody who knows me knows I don't take this kind of nonsense ... As a Black person, I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring Sistah Space down." The palace issued an apology, and following these events, Hussey resigned from her post, but she now appears to be back in the royal fold.