Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady In Waiting Has A New Gig After Being Ousted By Palace Scandal
It's no secret that the British royal institution has been accused of racism. When Harry and Meghan made their exit from the royal family, they shared with Oprah in that now-famous tell-all interview that the racism Meghan faced was part of their decision to step down from their royal duties.
So it was perhaps not shocking — but still deeply troubling and upsetting when the late Queen's former lady-in-waiting and longtime confidant, Lady Susan Hussey, chose to resign after making an upsetting, racist comment to a visitor to Buckingham Palace. Upon her arrival to the palace for a Violence Against Women and Girls event hosted by Camila, Queen Consort, Ngozi Fulani, founder of the nonprofit Sistah Space, was approached by Hussey. Hussey then proceeded to move Fulani's hair aside to inspect her badge. Hussey then proceeded to interrogate Fulani about where was "really" from.
Speaking with the Independent, Fulani said what transpired is "bigger than one individual. It's institutional racism." She continued, "I was in shock after it happened and anybody who knows me knows I don't take this kind of nonsense ... As a Black person, I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring Sistah Space down." The palace issued an apology, and following these events, Hussey resigned from her post, but she now appears to be back in the royal fold.
Lady Susan Hussey's potential new role with Princess Anne
Three months after Lady Susan Hussey's resignation, it appears that she's once again picking up royal duties. Hussey, who's also Prince William's godmother, was seen on Tuesday representing Princess Anne in absentia at a memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (via Daily Mail).
"Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service. She was more than happy to do so," a source told the Daily Mail. "Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It's great to see her back in the royal fold." That being said, Hussey never really left the royal fold entirely, having been spotted in January attending church services with King Charles III and Princess Anne in Sandringham.
Most importantly, Hussey has made amends to Fulani and the situation reached a resolution (via The Guardian). Fulani joined Hussey at Buckingham Palace in December, where Hussey apologized and pledged to deepen her understanding of these issues. As the palace shared in a statement, "Ms. Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended." Hopefully Hussey truly understands the extent of damage that was caused by her actions.