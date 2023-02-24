Prince Andrew Reportedly Refusing To Move Out Of Lavish Royal Estate Ahead Of Expected Budget Cuts

Queen Elizabeth II's son and the younger brother of Britain's current reigning monarch, King Charles III, has had a disastrous fall from grace. Prince Andrew lost all of his royal titles and military patronages while his mother was on the throne after a number of scandals broke surrounding his connections to disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein and his own assault allegations, which were settled out of court.

Some royal experts believed there was a chance Andrew could get his titles back under his brother's rule, but several months into Charles' tenure as king, the Duke of York has yet to be awarded that luxury. Naturally, even diehard fans of the royal family do not want Andrew to have his titles given back to him. In fact, one royal expert predicted that Andrew will face yet another wave of scandals in 2023.

While he has yet to find himself wrapped up in any new controversy this year thus far, the prince's current housing arrangement is rumored to be coming out from under him. Andrew is digging his heels in as budget cuts put his lavish estate at risk.