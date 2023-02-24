The Connection Between Queen Camilla's Reported Coronation Gown And Princess Diana

According to The U.S. Sun, the queen consort will reportedly be wearing a coronation gown created by British designer Bruce Oldfield, who is said to be a "firm friend" of hers. Oldfield, known for his figure-flattering cuts, has also created stunning fashions for celebs including Jerry Hall, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna. However, his most famous client was Princess Diana, making for an odd connection between the two royals.

Oldfield, who worked his way up from a tumultuous childhood to a celebrated career, first caught the notice of the princess when British Vogue showed her some of his designs. Diana chose an Oldfield suit for her first post-honeymoon outfit, thus beginning their years-long partnership. As Diana changed the face of royal fashion, the designer made many of her most memorable outfits. Among them: a backless metallic silver number she wore to the premiere of the James Bond film "A View to a Kill," a red scoop-neck evening gown for a 1983 reception in Australia, and the blue ruffled dress with silver belt seen here. Once the princess was divorced from then-Prince Charles, she gravitated toward other designers, but Oldfield's fame and influence carried on.

The palace has yet to confirm Camilla's choice of designer for her coronation outfit, and Oldfield's only comment on the matter has been, "What can I say?" But given their friendship — he has called her a "good egg," per Harper's Bazaar — the rumors seem likely to be true.