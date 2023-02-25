The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Talks Brooke's New Romance With A Younger Man

When Brooke gave her number to waiter Hollis on "The Bold and the Beautiful," he responded not only with the receipt but also included an emoji that befuddled her. Taylor looked its meaning up and the two had a laugh. There was clearly a lot of flirting going on! The actress who plays Brooke, Katherine Kelly Lang, posted her excitement at her character's potential new love interest on Twitter, writing, "So much fun for Brooke to have a friend!" Her post was a response to a fan's tweet, which said "Brooke & Taylor googling what certain emojis mean had me hysterically laughing!"

Another viewer posted, "Brooke should text Hollis the waiter back. Nothing wrong with having a good time," to which Lang responded with a laugh and thumbs-up emoji. One follower wrote, "It's fun to see Brooke smile and laugh. Kelly, All that crying isn't good for Brooke, or you!" However, a viewer did not like the age gap between Brooke and Hollis, posting, "Please stop making the Brooke character so classless. That boy is only a few years older than Douglas." Douglas, of course, is the young child on "B&B" portrayed by Henry Joseph Samiri. Another viewer responded to the Douglas remark, posting, "Lol! Well, he (Hollis) is actually 34. He is a man."

Michael Fairman TV also tweeted, "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Brooke's Date with Hollis Gets Underway...How Do You Think It Will Turn Out?" One fan responded with, "The Date will be Super Cute," and we agree!