Lindsay Arnold Explains Her Surprising Days Of Our Lives Exit
Trigger warning: This article mentions sexual assault
"Days of Our Lives" fans were sad to see the character of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) leave Salem this month. Allie first appeared as an adult in 2020. The character, who is the daughter of former super couples Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), came home and brought a ton of drama with her. During her time in Salem, Allie revealed that she had been sexually assaulted, which resulted in a pregnancy (via Soaps in Depth). She struggled with deciding whether or not to keep her baby, and even fought her mother for custody of the little boy. However, perhaps the most shocking moment for Allie was when she was possessed by the devil.
Meanwhile, Allie's love life has also been a mess. She fell in love with Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) but couldn't fight her feelings for her best friend Chanel DuPree (Raven Bowens). After sorting out her feelings, Allie decided that she wanted to be with Chanel. However, the relationship was complicated due to the fact that Chanel was previously married to Allie's twin brother, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman).
Sadly, after all of the drama, Allie finally decided to leave Salem and catch a plane to New Zealand with her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). Now, Arnold is opening up about her decision to leave the Peacock soap opera.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Lindsay Arnold wanted to explore new opportunities
While Lindsay Arnold seemed to be fitting in well as Allie Horton on "Days of Our Lives," the actor decided to take her leave of the soap opera in early 2023. Arnold revealed that her decision to exit the sudser had nothing to do with the production or the cast, as she fell in love with her co-workers while appearing in the series. In fact, she claims that the hard part of exiting the soap is leaving behind all of the people who have become like a family to her over the years.
However, the actor is looking to find new opportunities, spread her wings, and figure out what's next in her career. "I came to the realization that I knew it was time. I had been thinking on it for pretty much a year. It wasn't a last-minute decision. It was something that I really thought about. I felt like it was time to take a break for a while, explore some other things, and re-evaluate what I wanted to do in general," Arnold told Soap Opera News.
Of course, Arnold is ruling out a return to Salem. She claims that she believes the door is open for Allie to come back in the future, and that she would love to pop in and out of Salem to reconnect with Allie's friends and family members following the character's departure. Viewers will surely miss Allie Horton and are hoping to see her again soon.