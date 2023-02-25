Lindsay Arnold Explains Her Surprising Days Of Our Lives Exit

Trigger warning: This article mentions sexual assault

"Days of Our Lives" fans were sad to see the character of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) leave Salem this month. Allie first appeared as an adult in 2020. The character, who is the daughter of former super couples Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), came home and brought a ton of drama with her. During her time in Salem, Allie revealed that she had been sexually assaulted, which resulted in a pregnancy (via Soaps in Depth). She struggled with deciding whether or not to keep her baby, and even fought her mother for custody of the little boy. However, perhaps the most shocking moment for Allie was when she was possessed by the devil.

Meanwhile, Allie's love life has also been a mess. She fell in love with Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) but couldn't fight her feelings for her best friend Chanel DuPree (Raven Bowens). After sorting out her feelings, Allie decided that she wanted to be with Chanel. However, the relationship was complicated due to the fact that Chanel was previously married to Allie's twin brother, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman).

Sadly, after all of the drama, Allie finally decided to leave Salem and catch a plane to New Zealand with her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). Now, Arnold is opening up about her decision to leave the Peacock soap opera.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).