Beyond Vanilla Girl: 19 Monochromatic Spice-Inspired Looks

The TikTok Vanilla Girl trend has been creating a creamy stir lately — and, according to some, a very homogenized one, at that. The aesthetic focuses on a monochromatic style with shades of cream, off-white, and beige. It's a minimalist look that includes silhouettes that are soft yet demure. So, overall, an entirely lovely look, no argument there. But the trend has come under fire, with many flagging concerns that it encourages preferential ethnicity divisions since most of the influencers promoting the aesthetic are thin, white, and blond.

Vanilla Girl has divided public opinion and prompted countless reactions — all of which are far from the neutral tones the aesthetic is known for. With this in mind, reaction posts generate criticism, like that within TikTok influencer Daring Darling's video opinion post. One commenter was quick to point out that the divisive trend isn't limited to race; they said, " Welp, I'm a Jewish redhead. Guess I'm out." While another echoed one of the trend's most significant criticisms, which is that "... only certain kinds of women can be the vanilla girl. Unlike the other aesthetics."

But the debate isn't centered on monochromatic styling — a chic look coordinated from complementary shades of a single color — but rather on the whiteness of Vanilla Girl. So, if you're looking to steer clear of vanilla and lean into the beauty of the full array of natural spice hues, here are 19 inspirational looks.