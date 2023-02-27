Why Queen Camilla's Grandchildren Will Take Over A Role Traditionally Held By Duchesses At King's Coronation

As more details of King Charles' coronation are confirmed, we're starting to get a better idea of what this historic event will look like. While all royal events have some traditions and ground rules, we already know that some things about King Charles' coronation will be different than Queen Elizabeth's. In line with Charles' beliefs, he's aiming to make sure his coronation isn't too ostentatious or wasteful in terms of money, and he also wants to put focus on being climate-friendly. Charles' desire to honor traditions while still having an event aligned with his beliefs and what his reign will represent is piquing fans' interest regarding what other twists the new King may put on his coronation.

Charles' coronation isn't just a big day for him; it's also a big day for Queen Consort Camilla. Sources say that she wants her own family to be included in the festivities. Consequently, it's been reported that the King and Queen are interested in getting Camilla's five grandchildren involved in the coronation. But, the children won't just be attending the event. They're actually going to be playing a major role in what is considered one of the most sacred moments of the entire coronation. This decision isn't just a major honor for Camilla's grandchildren; it also makes a statement about the new state of the royal family.