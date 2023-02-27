General Hospital Star Rebecca Herbst Explains Why Willow And Esme's Newborns Have To Be So Big

Two pregnancy storylines have both recently come to a head on "General Hospital." Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) ran into some troubles when she became pregnant with Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) child and learned she had leukemia. She delayed treatment and successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Amelia, via C-Section. Fans had a field day ribbing the show because they were amused that the tiny actor was much larger than a baby they're used to seeing cast as a newborn.

Meanwhile, the villainous Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) seduced Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma) into sleeping with her, getting pregnant as well. Nikolas had captured and imprisoned her with plans to take the child once it was born. Nurse Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) reluctantly helped care for Esme until she managed to escape from Spoon Island. Esme showed up on shore in Port Charles with no memory of anything in her life. After being remanded to the Spring Ridge sanitarium while the authorities tried to figure out how to prosecute the amnesiac girl for her many evil deeds, her parents, Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), grabbed Esme, making a daring escape and killing a guard along the way. Eventually, the villains were subdued and Esme gave birth to a baby boy she named Ace. Fans noticed that the little Ace was also much larger than a real newborn, and were once again all over social media about it.