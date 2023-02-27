All The Times Jack Was Presumed Dead On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met Jack Deveraux in 1987. The character has been portrayed by multiple actors over the years, including Joseph Adams, James Acheson, Steve Witmer, Mark Valley, Steve Wilder, and most famously, Matthew Ashford. Jack originally came to Salem suffering from a life-threatening disease and looking for Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Along the way, Jack's life has been full of dramatic twists and turns. He found out that he was the biological brother of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), and even became a bit of a villain before meeting the love of his life Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and getting his life together.

However, Jack's life has been anything but easy. He's been arrested multiple times and dealt with many family issues, such as the illness of his daughter Abigail as a baby, having an affair with Jennifer's mother, and finding out that he had a secret daughter named Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien). Jack has been kidnapped and dealt with many health issues of his own, as well as those of his wife Jennifer. He was also forced to grieve the heartbreaking death of his daughter, Abby.

Throughout the decades, Jack has also been presumed dead many times. However, he always seems to return to the land of the living to reunite with his loved ones.