Camilla Will Reportedly Be Known As Queen After Coronation As Consort Is Axed From Title

Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, has officially been part of the royal family since she married King Charles in April 2005. Back then, she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall. Although she was also technically the Princess of Wales at the time, Camilla never used that title. It was deemed too controversial since it was closely linked with the late Princess Diana.

Over the years, further debate developed around Camilla's title once Charles became king. In 2005, the official announcement stated Camilla would be known as Princess consort. However, by 2018, times had changed, and The Telegraph reported that info about Camilla's future title was removed from the Q&A portion of the royal website. The public viewed Camilla more favorably after over a decade of royal service and 90 patronages. At the time Constitutional Affairs Minister Christopher Leslie said, "This is absolutely unequivocal that she automatically becomes queen when he becomes king," per Town & Country.

Then, in February 2022, the matter was officially decided by Queen Elizabeth, when she marked her 70th anniversary as monarch. In a royal message reflecting on her service, Elizabeth declared that when Charles succeeded her, "it is my sincerest wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," per the Royal Family's Twitter account. In accordance with those wishes, Camilla has been styled as queen consort since Elizabeth's death in September 2022. But now reports indicate that title is ready for an update.