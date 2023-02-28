The Two Hollywood Stars Who Just Became King Charles And Queen Camilla's New Neighbors

Buckingham Palace is one of, if not the most, iconic buildings in London, forever closely tied to the British monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II, like so many monarchs before her, lived at Buckingham Palace from the time she ascended the throne in 1953 until the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. So, naturally, now that King Charles III has taken over, one might expect that he and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles would continue this tradition by moving into Buckingham Palace as well. However, this is not the case. In fact, Charles and Camilla are unlikely to ever take up residency there.

Instead, they intend to remain at Clarence House, where the couple has lived for around two decades. One reason why Charles and Camilla plan to stay in their gorgeous home is that the massive, ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace won't be completed until 2027 at the earliest. Likewise, the king is "very comfortable" in Clarence House, as royal insiders told The Mirror. Plus, when it comes to the palace, Charles "feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable." For the time being, he will use it solely as a place to conduct official business.

In fact, given that the royal family owns an incredible 30 homes total, there is no shortage of options for Charles and Camilla. For instance, they could take up residency in St. James's Palace as so many other senior royals have before them, alongside one major, A-list celebrity couple.