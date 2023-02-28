The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Wonder If Brooke And Taylor Will Become More Than Friends

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have finally buried the hatchet after a decades-long feud over Ridge Forrester (originally Ronn Moss, now Thorsten Kaye) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Brooke and Taylor's big move utterly stunned fans of the show and they're eager to see what's next. A waiter at Il Giardino's restaurant named Paul "Hollis" Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers) had openly flirted with Brooke, so Taylor later ordered lunch from there, requesting that Hollis deliver it, to surprise Brooke.

When Hollis arrived with their meals, Brooke was shocked that he had the courage to ask her to dinner. A little hesitant, Brooke eventually agreed and the two made plans. Taylor then set up a fancy meal at Brooke's house, exiting when Hollis arrived. The young man told Brooke that he simply wanted them to get to know each other better. Hollis poured on the charm as Brooke told him about her life, telling her that she should model again.

The two ultimately shared a kiss, but Brooke abruptly put an end to things, stating she wasn't ready to jump back into dating yet. Brooke later explained what happened to Taylor, and the two mused about where their lives are headed. The fans had previously debated the Taylor, Brooke, and Ridge love triangle, and in light of this new direction, they have some interesting thoughts about where Taylor and Brooke might go next in their love lives.