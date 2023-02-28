General Hospital Fans Have A Bone To Pick With Curtis' Treatment Of Jordan Over Portia's Secret

Considering Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) not only worked in law enforcement as a Baltimore police detective, and later for the DEA, and was also a PI, on "General Hospital," one would think that he'd understand how secrets and lies are all part of the job. In Port Charles, Curtis married police commissioner Jordan Ashford (then Briana Nicole Henry), whom he had previously worked with in the DEA. To Curtis, lying is more than a pet peeve, it's a trigger that makes him angry.

However, simply understanding the nature of Jordan's job didn't quell those feelings, and after a while, her need to keep official secrets from him led Curtis to divorce her. 20 years ago, he and Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) had an affair, but when Curtis found out she was married to Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews), he left her. After reconnecting in recent years, Portia and Curtis got married on Valentine's Day.

However, during their prior affair, Portia fell pregnant but sat on that secret since Curtis was out of her life, never attempting to clarify the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Once the truth was finally revealed, Curtis learned that not only did his Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) suspect Trina's paternity, but Jordan (now Tanisha Harper) did also. He confronted Jordan about what she knew and for how long. Now, fans have some choice words for Curtis.