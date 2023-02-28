Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Has A Very Special Message To End Black History Month

Jackée Harry is one of the best-known actors in the game. Harry has delighted fans for decades with her roles on television shows such as "227," "Sister, Sister," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Paynes," and many more. In addition to her primetime resume, Harry has also appeared on Broadway and has a history of working on soap operas. She previously starred as Lily Mason on the classic sudser "Another World" and is currently entertaining viewers as Paulina Price Carver on "Days of Our Lives."

Fans around the nation have likely seen Harry's work in some project or another as she's been in the entertainment industry for many years. However, some fans may not know that Harry also holds a very important place in Black pop culture history. The actor was actually the first Black woman to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sandra Clark on "227" in 1987. Harry held that title for decades until Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the award in 2022 for her work on "Abbott Elementary."

Following Ralph's victory, Harry congratulated her fellow Emmy winner and welcomed her into the elite club. Now, the "Days of Our Lives" star is opening up about the struggle she faced being in that club alone for so many years with a poignant message to end Black History Month.