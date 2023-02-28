Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Has A Very Special Message To End Black History Month
Jackée Harry is one of the best-known actors in the game. Harry has delighted fans for decades with her roles on television shows such as "227," "Sister, Sister," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Paynes," and many more. In addition to her primetime resume, Harry has also appeared on Broadway and has a history of working on soap operas. She previously starred as Lily Mason on the classic sudser "Another World" and is currently entertaining viewers as Paulina Price Carver on "Days of Our Lives."
Fans around the nation have likely seen Harry's work in some project or another as she's been in the entertainment industry for many years. However, some fans may not know that Harry also holds a very important place in Black pop culture history. The actor was actually the first Black woman to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sandra Clark on "227" in 1987. Harry held that title for decades until Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the award in 2022 for her work on "Abbott Elementary."
Following Ralph's victory, Harry congratulated her fellow Emmy winner and welcomed her into the elite club. Now, the "Days of Our Lives" star is opening up about the struggle she faced being in that club alone for so many years with a poignant message to end Black History Month.
Jackée Harry gets candid on Twitter
As February came to an end, Jackee Harry took to her Twitter account to share a very personal story in honor of Black History Month. The "Days of Our Lives" star opened up about being the first Black woman to win an Emmy for a supporting role in a comedy series and revealed that she and her sister went to Paris to celebrate the achievement. However, while there, Harry says that her sister taught her a tough lesson after a disagreement.
"You think 'cause you're a big Hollywood star, you don't need to act like a decent person or show a goddamn ounce of consideration for somebody else!" Harry's sister told her. The actor says she was so mad at her sister that the two didn't speak for a year. However, during that time, she began to notice her behavior and believed her sister to be right in her accusations. "I was a black girl in Hollywood, navigating a unique position alone," Harry revealed, adding that if she had other Black women who understood her, she might have been able to handle herself differently, admitting that no one else really understood her at the time.
However, Harry did confess that she's now thankful for her sister's brutally honest comments. "I'm grateful I had another black woman, my sister, to hold me accountable for harmful behavior and a conceited attitude," she said, adding that Black women have a powerful way of supporting each other and keeping one another in check.