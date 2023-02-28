The Young And The Restless' Melissa Ordway Celebrates Her Very Own Coronation Day

One of the benefits of social media is that it allows fans unprecedented access to their favorite stars and celebrities, and it provides a way for said stars and celebrities to open up about potentially sensitive issues on their own terms. For "The Young and the Restless" star Melissa Ordway, it's given her a chance to be candid about her decision to adopt her oldest daughter, Olivia, in April 2016. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Ordway about why she and her husband, Justin Gaston, who's also appeared on "The Young and the Restless," chose to adopt. Rather than say the matter was private, Ordway was honest about their decision.

"I had always thought about adopting, and it's something that has always been in my heart. And then, when Justin and I met, it was something that we talked about, and we really prayed about it. As soon as we made the decision to adopt, every door opened, and it was totally what we were supposed to do. I feel like God just made Olivia in someone else's tummy. She was always meant to be our daughter. She was always meant to be in our family. We love her more than anything. It was the best decision ever," Ordway shared.

And because Olivia was adopted, that means Ordway and her family have one more special day they celebrate her — her Coronation Day.