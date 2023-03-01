Sister Wives' Meri Brown Slams Rumors About Her Sexuality After Kody Split

Since her separation from Kody Brown, Meri Brown has been considerably more active on Instagram. The "Sister Wives" star has been keeping fans updated on her progress by taking part in several Instagram Lives, where she shares details about her new life. During one particular Q&A segment on her account, Meri finally responded to the rumors swirling about her sexuality.

"Part of me wants to say it and part of me wants to let people wonder," she admitted. "I've got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I'm just gonna do it. I am straight." Meri's friend and co-host for the video, Jenn Sullivan, hilariously added that a fan came up to her in public and quipped: "Did you know you're a lesbian with Meri?"

The reality star reasoned that regardless of who she posts photos with, her fans don't seem to understand that most of these relationships are purely platonic. She concluded, "Now that you all know, you've heard it from my mouth. Oh my goodness, there you go. It's a common topic of conversation as [to] whether I'm going to come out or not, and I'm coming out as being straight. So there you go."