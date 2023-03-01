Kate Middleton And Prince William Face Off In Spin Bike Contest (Guess Who Won?)

And the winner is ... Kate Middleton! Just a month after beginning press for her new project that plans to make "generational change," Catherine, Princess of Wales, is out to prove that she's not just dedicated to "Shaping Us" — she's also in amazing shape herself. March 1 marks St. David's Day, which is Wales' national day. Consequently, it's only fitting that Kate and her husband, Prince William, paid a visit to South Wales on February 28 in celebration of this major national holiday.

During their visit, the royal couple stopped by the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre where they reportedly watched a yoga class, met with local fans, and enjoyed a bit of friendly competition. This isn't the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have been a bit competitive with each other while out and about with the public, and it's clear that these two have plenty of fun together when sports are involved.

In fact, last weekend, while attending the Wales versus England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff, Kate discussed their athletic family. She revealed that Prince George has a love of rugby in common with his uncle, Prince Harry, and that Charlotte and Louis also enjoy the sport, as well as playing tennis and sailing. So, who's the MVP of this royal family? That title goes to Kate now she's snagged the coveted "Tour de Aberavon" trophy.