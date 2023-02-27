The One Skill Prince George Has In Common With His Uncle Prince Harry

In the wake of plenty of fallout from a royal family feud, Prince William is reportedly resigned to the fact that he has lost his brother. Yet, there's reason to believe that William's oldest son, Prince George, has something in common with Prince Harry that just may be giving William flashbacks to their youth.

History is being made for the royal family as of late. Between Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docu-series and many startling revelations from Harry's memoir, "Spare," to Kate Middleton's new project, "Shaping Us," and of course, a new King just a few months away from his coronation, there's much ado about the House of Windsor these days. Many believe that a reconciliation between Prince Harry and the rest of the senior royals is essential to the monarchy, while others think that too much damage has been done. Either way, with the coronation looming, it's easy to wonder what will come of all the bad blood.

Ultimately, fence-mending would be positive, not just for optics and the mental wellbeing of the senior royals, but also for the children. No one knows better than William and Harry how unique and isolating the challenges of growing up in the spotlight can be, and the pair's children could give each other shoulders to lean on. Plus, a reconciliation would mean that Prince Harry would be able to give his nephew, Prince George, a few pointers on the favorite game they have in common.