Soap Actors Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison To Double As Hallmark Stars Once Again

The Hallmark Channel has expanded its programming content so much over the years that it's created hundreds of dramas, mysteries, and holiday movies. It isn't just one channel anymore, as Hallmark also produces Hallmark TV, Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, among others. Its output of holiday films is extraordinary, with many daytime stars including "Days of Our Lives" alum Alison Sweeney becoming a staple of their seasonal films. She's also been in such Hallmark movies as "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm," "Love on the Air," "Second Chances," and "Open by Christmas," just to name a few.

One of Sweeney's most popular Hallmark mystery films is the "Murder, She Baked" series, which comprised several movies based on the popular "Hannah Swensen Mysteries" book series, along with soap veteran and Hallmark regular, Cameron Mathison. The actor, who currently plays Drew Cain on "General Hospital," is no stranger to the network's fun movies and has appeared in such fare as "Window Wonderland," "My Gal Sunday," and "Along Came a Nanny." Considering there are so far 29 books in the "Swensen" series, Sweeney and Mathison could be making film adaptations of them for a long time to come.

In fact, a new film with the duo has just been announced, and fans are eager to see what it is.