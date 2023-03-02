How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About Willow Asking Carly To Be Her Maid Of Honor

The race to find a bone marrow donor match for Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) appears to be nearing its end on "General Hospital," as Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) seemingly may be an analog for her. When her story began, and she was keeping her leukemia diagnosis secret — even from her boyfriend, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) — the fans didn't seem to care about Willow's deadly illness at all. By not only hiding her situation from friends and family but also delaying her cancer treatment when she was pregnant, viewers found Willow's health plight to be insulting and unrealistic.

Realizing her days are numbered, Willow and Michael have decided to get married. She's enlisted Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to help plan the wedding. As the scenes tend to drag on for some time, one frustrated and weary fan posted on Twitter: "Willow could be dead by tomorrow and these girls are just sitting around talking about dresses and flowers and planning a full-blown wedding. There's no urgency here. Find someone to officiate and call it a day."

Because Willow was engaged in a feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), Carly kept secret that Nina was Willow's biological mother. Willow now knows the truth but has told Nina she still wants nothing to do with her. Willow forgave Carly for lying to her, though, and she's asked Carly to play Matron of Honor at her wedding, further infuriating fans.