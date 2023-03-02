How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About Willow Asking Carly To Be Her Maid Of Honor
The race to find a bone marrow donor match for Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) appears to be nearing its end on "General Hospital," as Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) seemingly may be an analog for her. When her story began, and she was keeping her leukemia diagnosis secret — even from her boyfriend, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) — the fans didn't seem to care about Willow's deadly illness at all. By not only hiding her situation from friends and family but also delaying her cancer treatment when she was pregnant, viewers found Willow's health plight to be insulting and unrealistic.
Realizing her days are numbered, Willow and Michael have decided to get married. She's enlisted Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to help plan the wedding. As the scenes tend to drag on for some time, one frustrated and weary fan posted on Twitter: "Willow could be dead by tomorrow and these girls are just sitting around talking about dresses and flowers and planning a full-blown wedding. There's no urgency here. Find someone to officiate and call it a day."
Because Willow was engaged in a feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), Carly kept secret that Nina was Willow's biological mother. Willow now knows the truth but has told Nina she still wants nothing to do with her. Willow forgave Carly for lying to her, though, and she's asked Carly to play Matron of Honor at her wedding, further infuriating fans.
The fans are done with Willow's storyline
"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini teased fans on Twitter by warning, "Willow will break your heart today — watch out!" In response, many viewers stated that they were tired of her storyline and just want it to be over. Quite a few even posted that they were heartbroken that Willow hasn't died yet. "#GH is trying way too hard to give Carly and Willow an insta-relationship. We all know Carly would have ZERO use for Willow if she and Michael ever split up," one wrote.
A viewer irritated that Willow wants Carly to be part of the wedding argued, "She breaks my heart by having Carly as her maid of honor. The one who lied to her for months. This is part of what makes this character un-rootable. She should have gotten the cold shoulder but nope, in Carly's world lying gets you extra perks I guess." Another agreed, noting, "Willow just annoyed me as usual. Who picks their future mother-in-law to be their matron of honor??? How far will you go to try to make Carly a hero rather than the vindictive, impulsive shrew she often is?"
It wasn't all negative, though. One person who's enjoying Willow's story thus far responded: "Love Michael and Willow. Good storyline. Loved when she asked Carly to be her maid of honor. So sweet!!" However, a viewer that is completely done with the story hilariously countered, "She [Willow] already broke my fast-forward button, now this?"