JoAnna Garcia Swisher Thinks Sweet Magnolias Is 'A Tribute To Strong Female Friendships' - Exclusive

"You start to see how they struggle through life together, with each other, with other people, and it's a tribute to strong female friendships," JoAnna Garcia Swisher told The List. "It's not always rainbows and butterflies, and sometimes there's some cloudy days," the "Reba" actress added. "That's an important element and something that's really real, and I think it was about time that we honored that."

Garcia Swisher, who just partnered up with Mrs. T's Pierogies for its All-Star Moms campaign, repeatedly said that "Sweet Magnolias" is all about self-reflection for her character, Maddie, as she becomes a "better friend."

According to Fansided, Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) are expected to return for the next season as Maddie Townsend deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend's arrest and Helen chooses between two love interests. "We're both pretty tough," Garcia Swisher said of the likeness between herself and her character in the series. "We have a big heart and we always mean well, but we both are survivors and we are not afraid of a challenge, and we both figure it out," the "Once Upon a Time" star continued. Sounds like fans are in for a sweet new season ahead.

"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix in spring 2023.